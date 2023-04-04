Daughters are a blessing in Madhya Pradesh, says CM Chouhan

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 4 : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that daughters are a blessing in Madhya Pradesh and he has worked hard for their welfare.

CM Chouhan made this remark while addressing a program of Ladli Bahna Maha Sammelan in Khandwa district on Tuesday.

"Once I said in a meeting 'Do not commit foeticide, let the daughters be born', then an old Amma told me, would you arrange dowry for the daughters. At that moment, I took a vow that I would make daughters a boon in Madhya Pradesh. I worked day and night for their welfare. Now, daughters are a blessing on the land of Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan said.

The chief minister started his address by singing "Phoolon Ka Taron Ka Sabka Kehna Hai, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Bahna Hai." He also concluded his speech with the same song on the occasion.

"Today a large number of sisters of the state have shown me their faith by writing letters and tying rakhi, I will not let it break. I will follow this bond for the rest of my life. I will live for my sisters and if I have to die for them, I will not step back in that too," he added.

Many schemes are operated in the state for the welfare of sisters and daughters. Ladli Laxmi Yojana was first made in the state. Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah / Nikah scheme is going on for the marriage of poor daughters. Over half of the sisters are elected representatives in the panchayat and urban bodies. Women are also given 50 percent reservation in the recruitment of teachers. They get 30 percent reservation in police recruitment. If a property is purchased in the name of a woman, then there will be exemption in stamp duty, CM Chouhan said, adding that Pradhan Mantri Awas is approved in the name of both husband and wife. Land to live on is being given to every poor in the state. The wife's name is mandatory in the lease for the same.

"Ladli Bahna Yojana will change the lives of women. The benefit of this scheme will be given to every family whose annual income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh, that does not own 5 acres or more of land and does not own a four-wheeler. The family means husband, wife and children," the CM said, elaborating that the age of the beneficiary should be between 23 and 60 years. Forms will be filled in the scheme by April 30 and money will be transferred into the accounts of the beneficiaries from June 10.

