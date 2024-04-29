Day not far when you will travel in bullet train, PM Modi tells Puneites

Pune (Maharashtra), April 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured Punekars that it is his guarantee to the citizens of Maharashtra that the day is not far when they will travel in a bullet train.

"This is Modi's guarantee to Maharashtra's brothers and sisters, that the day is not far away when you all will be traveling in a bullet train. During Manmohan Singh's 'remote' government, the amount they spent on infrastructure, we have spent that much on infrastructure in one year," PM Modi said in Pune.

He was addressing a campaign rally for MahaYuti nominees Muralidhar Mohol (Pune), Sunetra Pawar (Baramati), Shivajirao Adhalrao (Shirur) and Srirang Barne (Maval).

"Congress ruled the country for 60 years. But, during the Congress rule, more than half of the people of the country did not have basic facilities. We have only had the opportunity to serve you for 10 years but in this period we have not only fulfilled the basic needs but also worked hard to fulfill the aspirations of every class. We are moving forward with a vision to fulfil both needs and aspirations," he added.

Listing various infrastructure projects, PM Modi said that they all reflect the image of a modern India.

"You also know, if one lives in a city, or in a village, seeing good roads, modern infrastructure is heartening. You have to work hard too. Modern infrastructure gives us confidence. Here you see the Pune Metro, the new look of the Pune Airport, the Palkhi Marg, the Mumbai Nagpur Samruddhi Highway, the semi-high speed Vande Bharat train that connects every place, all these are the images of a modern India," said PM Modi.

He mentioned that in the last 10 years, Indian youngsters have launched more than 1.25 lakh startups.

"Today's India is moving forward with full faith in the research, talent, and technologies of its youth. Look at the peak of Startup India. In just 10 years, Indian youth have started more than 1.25 lakh startups. It is a matter of pride that many of these are from Pune. Our mission to reform, perform, and transform is now showing results," he added.

According to Prime Minister Modi, the policy changes made by the government are also showing results in the field of mapping with progress being made in various sectors such as space, defence, and industry.

"There are intelligent youngsters in Pune. We have decided to give Rs one lakh crore to people who want to innovate," he mentioned in his speech.

Modi said that 10 years ago, mobile phones had to be imported but now India has become the second-largest mobile phone exporting country in the world.

"Now, we will see India becoming a hub for electric vehicles. BJP's vision is to make India a semiconductor and innovation hub. There is also a resolve to make India a hydrogen hub. This is the first government which has thought of common citizens," he said.

