Days After Rameshwaram Cafe Blast, Gelatin Sticks, Detonator and Other Explosives Found Near Bengaluru School

Bengaluru police conducted a raid on a location in Chikkanayakanahalli Grain Field near Bellandur and seized illegally stored gelatin sticks, detonators and explosive materials on Tuesday, March 19.

The city police spotted an abandoned tractor on a nearby vacant lot, raising suspicions of potential involvement in transporting illegal materials. The News18 report says that the police also received information regarding the blasting of rocks at a construction site, further heightening concerns.

Gelatin Sticks:

Illegal gelatin used for rock breaking was seized by Bellandur police which raided the place where the explosives were planted. Raids took place in the Chikkanayakanahalli Grain field near Bellandur. Illegally stored gelatin and rock blasting material kept without a permit were… — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

The raid targeted a site suspected of harbouring explosives intended for rock-breaking activities. The seized materials included gelatin, a commonly used industrial explosive, and other blasting supplies. The police have taken up a suo motu case and are investigating the matter. Several schools in Bengaluru had received a series of bomb threats through email recently. Not taking any chances, the authorities have taken serious note of the incident and were probing the case

This incident comes just three weeks after the Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram cafe balst in which a man walked into the restaurant and set down a bag carrying explosives nearby, which had a timer set for an hour. Ten people were reportedly injured in the explosion at the popular eatery in the Brookfield area.

A case has been filed at the Bellandur police station in connection with these incidents. Additionally, an investigation is underway regarding the unlawful collection of explosives.