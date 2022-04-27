Days after UP govt orders removal of illegal loudspeakers, police directs religious places to follow guidelines

Days after the Uttar Pradesh Home Department said that illegal loudspeakers and those flouting the noise limit standards will be removed from religious places across the state, the police said that the information is being given to temples, mosques, gurudwaras, churches and marriage halls and a direction has been issued to them to follow the guidelines.

The Department has instructed police stations to make a list of all such places and send their reports to the Home department by April 30.

The order to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places in the state was issued on Saturday. A compliance report from the districts in this regard has been sought by April 30.

"Following the order of court & govt, information is being given to everyone regarding noise pollution. This information is being given to all temples, mosques, gurudwaras, churches and marriage halls. People are following the guidelines," said Yogesh Kumar, ACP Kaiserbagh, Lucknow.

Meanwhile, 683 loudspeakers were taken down across Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district and the volume of 395 loudspeakers was lowered as per the parameters.

"On the appeal of Police/Administration, people voluntarily took down loudspeakers from temples/mosques/religious places. 683 loudspeakers were taken down across the district and the volume of 395 loudspeakers was lowered as per the parameters," said the Sitapur Police.

The Supreme Court's June 2005 order had banned the use of loudspeakers and music systems in public between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. (except in cases of public emergencies), citing the serious effects of noise pollution on the health of those residents who live in such areas.

Several religious organisations and members of the Muslim community are appealing to the mosque trustees to abide by the Supreme Court guidelines related to playing loudspeakers at religious places.

The issue of loudspeakers has been gaining traction ever since MNS chief Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum for the removal of loudspeakers at mosques by May 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

