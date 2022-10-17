DCW chief Swati Maliwal claims attack inside her house premises, two cars damaged

Delhi commission for women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday alleged that a person entered the premises of her house and damaged two of her cars, while she was not at her home.

While informing about the incident in a tweet, she said, "A person entered into my house. He attacked and broke a car of mine and of my mother's. Fortunately, I wasn't at home, or else who knows what would have happened," she tweeted.

She also complained to the Delhi Police through her tweet.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted to her tweet and said that the law and order situation in Delhi is very bad and requested the LG of Delhi to "repair" the situation.

Earlier on October 12, Maliwal alleged that she has been receiving rape threats on social media after she wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur to remove filmmaker Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss over allegations of sexual harassment against him.

She also asked Delhi Police to arrest the people who allegedly gave her rape threats.

"Ever since I wrote a letter to the I&B minister to get #SajidKhan out of Bigg Boss, I have been receiving rape threats on Instagram. Obviously, they want to stop our work. I am giving a complaint to Delhi Police. Register FIR and investigate. Arrest those who are behind them," she tweeted.

Earlier on Monday the DCW chief took to her Twitter account and said that the numerous complaints against Sajid Khan show his 'disgusting mentality.

"Ten women accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show," she tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor