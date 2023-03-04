DDA asks CBI to probe erring officials over poor construction of Signature View Apartments

New Delhi, March 4 The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has lodged a complaint with the CBI to register an FIR against erring DDA officials, contractors and builders involved in the poor construction of the Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar that has put hundreds of lives at risk.

The apartments were built during 2007-2009 and allotted to the residents in 2011-2012. But in just a few years, the building complex has become structurally unsafe.

The development comes following the directions of Lt. Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena.

Taking a serious note of the 'grave lapses' that resulted in the building complex comprising 336 HIG/MIG flats, becoming structurally unsafe in just about 2-3 years of its construction, the L-G on January 24 had ordered, the "immediate initiation of criminal proceedings against the contractors/builders/construction agencies and a vigilance inquiry to identify all DDA officials responsible for lapses/misconduct in the construction of the said buildings and subsequent criminal action against the defaulting officials".

The DDA has now requested the CBI to register an FIR against "all concerned including the contractors namely M/S Winner Construction Pvt Ltd. and M/S Grover Construction Pvt Ltd, the testing agencies M/S Bharat Test House and M/S Delhi Test House, all involved DDA officials and unknown persons" for offences of "cheating, criminal breach of trust, endangering life and public safety of others and other relevant provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act".

The erring DDA officials include three Members (Engineering) during the period, six Chief Engineers, nine Superintending Engineers, nine Executive Engineers, four Assistant Engineers and eight Junior Engineers.

As per the L-G's directions, a vigilance inquiry was conducted by the DDA to ascertain the role of the erring officials in the case.

The vigilance inquiry has established a collusion" between the DDA officials and builders/contractors that resulted in 'compromising the quality and structural safety requirement during the construction, thereby causing wrongful loss to DDA besides putting to peril the lives and property of hundreds of residents".

