DDMA imposes weekend curfew in Delhi due to rising COVID-19 cases

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday decided to impose weekend curfew in Delhi, starting from this week. Only essential movement will be allowed during the curfew. Work from home in all government and private offices except essential services. The move is aimed to curb the rapid Covid-19 surge in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19 and has mild symptoms, the CM informed on Twitter. He has requested everyone who came in contact with him in the last few days to get tested. The capital yesterday, reported 4,099 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.46 percent. One more person died due to Covid-19 while 1,509 have recovered. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Monday said over 81% of the total samples sequenced over the last two days were found to have the Omicron variant

