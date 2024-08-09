Dead Lizard Allegedly Found in School’s Midday Meal in Odisha 100 Students Fall Ill

On Thursday, more than 100 students from Udayanarayan Nodal School in Sirapur village, Balasore district, fell ill after consuming their midday meal. The students had been served rice and curry when one of them discovered a lizard in the food. Consequently, the school authorities immediately stopped the meal distribution and instructed the students not to eat.

Following the incident, several students began experiencing stomach aches and chest pain. They were promptly transported to the nearest community health center via ambulances and other vehicles. A medical team also arrived at the school to provide treatment. Some students vomited after receiving initial medical care, necessitating further treatment at the community health center. The block education officer announced that an investigation would be conducted, and legal action would be pursued against those found responsible.

In a separate incident last week, around 80 students from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Ashram Method Inter College in Mehroona village experienced similar symptoms of stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea after consuming dinner. According to an official statement released on Monday evening, the illness was attributed to food poisoning. Two students, Akash and Nitesh, are receiving treatment at Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College, while the remaining students received initial care from a medical team led by the Chief Medical Officer at the school.