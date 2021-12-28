Dealing with vicissitudes of life one at a time

New Delhi, Dec 28 How does one deal with a difficult co-worker? How does one stay calm in the midst of chaos? Who is God? How does Karma work? How does one get over the loss of a loved one? What is love?

We go through various life situations with such questions often popping up but not knowing where to find the right answers or whom to trust in seeking the answers.

To help sincere seekers navigate their life journeys and answer their questions, dilemmas and problems along the way, and help them grow, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar began sending out a knowledge sheet every week, covering a wide range of topics, for seven years a compilation that is now available as a comprehensive book titled 'The Intimate Note'.

In the book, Ravi Shankar touches upon nearly all aspects of life relationships and dealing with people, letting go and holding on, understanding one's patterns, love, dealing with co-workers, productivity, karma, free will, ego, Truth, God and much more.

For example, if Ravi Shankar tells you why a liar is innocent, he also reminds you that this world is a wrapping paper with the gift waiting within. If he gives you the address to the most beautiful spot in the universe, he tells you with utmost practicality why God is a thorough businessman.

He brings out the essence of these existential complexities with depth, simplicity and humour. His simple, reassuring words immediately put the mind at ease and soothe the soul - wisdom that does not just remain in the intellect, but is beautifully integrated into daily life.

Ravi Shankar is a globally renowned spiritual and humanitarian leader. He has spearheaded a worldwide movement for a stress-free, violence-free society. Through a myriad of programmes and teachings, a network of organisations, including the Art of Living and the International Association for Human Values, and a rapidly growing presence across 155 countries, Ravi Shankar has touched the lives of an estimated 450 million people. He has developed unique, impactful programs that empower, equip and transform individuals to tackle challenges at global, national, community and individual levels.

