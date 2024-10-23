Death Threats to Rahul Gandhi and Asaduddin Owaisi; Legal Action Taken Against Lawrence Bishnoi

A few days ago, former Mumbai minister Baba Siddiqui was murdered, bringing Lawrence Bishnoi's gang back into the spotlight. In a related development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi received threats on social media, accompanied by a photo of Lawrence Bishnoi. A case has been registered regarding these threats. The NSUI (National Students' Union of India) has filed a complaint at Sigra Police Station in Varanasi, demanding the immediate registration of an FIR against the user responsible for the threatening post.

According to NSUI East Uttar Pradesh president Rishabh Pandey, a user named Buddhaditya Mohanty threatened to kill Rahul Gandhi in a social media post that also included a photo of Bishnoi. NSUI activists emphasized that Rahul Gandhi represents hope for the country by advocating for all sections of society and defending the constitution. They condemned the threats and called for action against the individual responsible.

Also Read: Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: 99 Percent of Work on MVA’s Seat-Sharing Completed, Says Sanjay Raut

New Developments in the Baba Siddiqui Case

Authorities have received information indicating that the shooters may be in direct contact with Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi. This connection has led investigators to believe that the Bishnoi gang is behind Siddiqui's murder, although the exact motive remains unclear. Preliminary investigations suggest that Siddiqui may have been targeted due to his close ties with actor Salman Khan.

Digital evidence has revealed that Anmol Bishnoi was in contact with shooter and alleged conspirator Praveen Lonkar. It is suspected that Anmol is communicating with accused individuals located in Canada and the United States, further complicating the investigation.