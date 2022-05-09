Death toll in Telangana road accident mounts to 9

Hyderabad, May 9 The death toll in Sunday's road accident in Kamareddy district of Telangana mounted to nine as four more persons succumbed since last night, officials said on Monday.

Sixteen other injured were undergoing treatment at a different hospital and the condition of two of them was stated to be critical.

The accident occurred when the Tata Ace vehicle in which 25 people were travelling collided with a truck coming opposite direction near Hasanpalli Gate in Yellareddy mandal. Five persons, including the driver of the trolley auto, died on the spot.

The deceased and injured hail from Chialrgi village in Pitlam mandal of the same district and were returning to their village after attending 'Dasha dina karma' ritual of a relative who died recently in a neighbouring village.

According to police, overspeed and negligence by the driver of Tata Ace led to the collision.

The deceased were identified as driver Saiulu (25), Lacchava (45), Anjavva (40), Veeramani (38), ASayavvah (40), Veeravva (70), Gangamani (45), Yellaiah (45) and Pochaiah (44)

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the road accident and announced financial assistance to the families of the deceased and injured.

"Distressed by the loss of lives due to an accident in Kamareddy district, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Modi," tweeted PMO.

