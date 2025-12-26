Debatable if US strikes would have any significant impact on security situation in Nigeria: Former diplomat

New Delhi, Dec 26 Former diplomat Mahesh Sachdeva said on Friday that the US military strike against ISIS in northwest Nigeria was conducted on Christmas to convey a message to ISIS that the US would intervene to protect Christians against ISIS attacks.

Speaking to IANS, Mahesh Sachdeva noted that it is the first time that the US has militarily intervened in Nigeria's security situation. He stated that the attack may exacerbate the anti-Christian activity, which he said is the main cause of violence.

When asked about the US military strike against ISIS in Nigeria, he said, "As former High Commissioner to Nigeria, I take note of this very significant development. It is the first time that America has militarily intervened in Nigeria's security situation by launching long-range missiles over Nigerian territory to hit bases of ISIS in Sokoto in northwestern Nigeria. This was done on Christmas Day in a sort of perverse message to ISIS that the United States would intervene on the side of the Christians to secure them against ISIS attacks."

"While the Pentagon has claimed that this action was done with the prior approval and coordination of Nigerian authorities. The Abuja government is yet to issue a formal statement to that effect. Nigeria is Africa's largest country by population and is bedevilled with a huge fault line that lies between the majority Muslim community and minority Christian community, particularly in the central area of Nigeria where these two communities live cheek by jaw," he added.

US President Donald has described the action as a direct response to escalating attacks on civilians.

"Whether it (US missile strike) would have any significant impact on the security situation per se in Nigeria is debatable. It may even exacerbate the anti-Christian activity, which is right now not the main cause of the violence. Most violence is aimed at government functionaries by Boko Haram and ISIS related activists and innocent bystanders become collateral damage. However, some instances of Christian schools, churches, etc coming to harm have been noticed," said Sachdeva.

"It also remains that many of the pastoral societies such as Fulanis have a large number of groups that migrate in search of greener pastures for their cattle and many of these greener pastures lie in the villages in central Nigeria that are populated by Christians thus leading to conflict. But, that is not religious in nature per se but more to do with pastoral lands. I think there is also a significant domestic angle to what the United States government has done. It wants to appease the right-wingers Maga base, which is largely Christian and they would be gratified to know of the aggressive military action that is supposedly undertaken to protect Christians in Africa's largest country," he added.

Trump, in his statement, had mentioned that the US launched the deadly strikes against "ISIS terrorist scum" in northwest Nigeria.

In a statement posted late Thursday, Trump said, "Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria." He said the group had been “targetting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!”

Trump said he had issued warnings in advance. “I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was,” he said.

According to the US President, US forces carried out multiple operations during the mission. “The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing,” he said, without providing operational details. “Under my leadership, our country will not allow radical Islamic terrorism to prosper,” he said.

