Deceased actor Tunisha Sharma's mother alleges accused Sheezan Khan "consumed drugs"

The mother of deceased TV actor Tunisha Sharma has alleged that Sheezan Khan, the main accused in her daughter's death case, used to 'consume drugs'.

In a conversation with ANI, Tunisha's mother- Vanita Sharma said that Sheezan "used to consume drugs," however, she could not confirm how long he was into drugs.

Tunisha's mother had earlier accused Sheezan of having relationships with several girls. The police had said they would grill Sheezan on the claim of Tunisha's mother.

The Waliv Police had summoned Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma, her uncle Pawan Sharma and her driver to record their statements in connection with the alleged suicide of the television actor, who was found dead on the sets of her ongoing show 'Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul' on Saturday. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star in the show, Sheezan Khan, was arrested on the charge of abetment to suicide.

The police said it was a serious and high-profile case which required a thorough investigation. But, Sheezan was neither giving proper answers to questions during interrogation nor cooperating in the ongoing probe, the investigators had alleged on Wednesday.

The police said they have seized three mobile phones, including two iPhones, over the course of its ongoing probe in the case. It further informed that they have retrieved Sheezan's chats with Tunisha, her mother and his mother from his phone that they had seized earlier.

Police said they also found Sheezan's chats with a 'secret girlfriend'. They claimed Sheezan talked with his 'secret girlfriend' for two hours on the day of Tunisha's death.

In an intriguing development in the said death case, lending further credence to love jihad claims, the uncle of the deceased TV actor, Pawan Sharma, has claimed that Tunisha's behaviour and lifestyle had changed after she met Sheezan Khan, her boyfriend arrested on the charge of abetment, and she even started wearing a 'Hijab' (a headscarf worn by Muslim women).

To find out what had transpired between Tunisha and Sheezan in the immediate run-up to her death, the police scanned the WhatsApp chats between the two.

According to the police, they recovered chats running into 250 to 300 pages, from June to December, and were in the process of examining them for leads on why the couple decided to call it quits.

The sleuths further said they will send an electronic mail (e-mail) to WhatsApp to retrieve the deleted chats between Sheezan and his 'secret girlfriend'

( With inputs from ANI )

