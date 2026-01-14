Decision on Ballari padayatra after discussions with central leadership: K'taka BJP chief

Chitradurga, Jan 14 Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party has stated that the decision to undertake a padayatra to Ballari will be made after consulting the party's central leadership. The BJP has already announced a massive protest on January 17 at Ballari, condemning the incident of violence over the installation of banners.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra made the statement in this regard on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

While responding to a question, Vijayendra said that not only BJP MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy and former Minister B. Sriramulu, but many senior leaders share the opinion that a Ballari padayatra would be appropriate. He said a final decision would be taken after discussions with the party high command.

He added that he had already spoken to the party’s Delhi leadership on the matter and that a message with further information is expected within a day or two.

Vijayendra said Janardhan Reddy, Sriramulu and other senior party leaders will participate in the protest. He said the party has already decided to launch protests at various levels across the state, highlighting the failures of the Congress-led government, corruption, the creation of lawlessness in the state, farmers’ issues, and the menace of drugs.

He alleged that law and order have deteriorated in the state and explained that a massive protest has therefore been organised in Ballari on January 17.

The state BJP chief has further said that the people of the state are suffering due to the Congress party’s fight for power. He alleged that there has been no real development in the state and that people are openly expressing their anger against the Congress.

Vijayendra responded to questions and said that the German Chancellor had visited Karnataka on Tuesday. Germany, he said, is a technologically advanced country and a global manufacturing hub. When the Chancellor of such a country visits Karnataka, one leader here is busy trying to retain the Chief Minister’s chair, while another is attempting to snatch the same chair and is standing with Rahul Gandhi. He questioned what kind of situation this creates for the state.

He said the people of the state are watching all these developments and will give their answer in the coming days. There is internal infighting within the Congress, he alleged, with one leader desperate to retain the chair and others saying, “Do not test my patience; I am ready to become the Chief Minister.”

Vijayendra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has renamed MGNREGA as “Viksit Bharat G-RAM G” with a noble intention. He said the Prime Minister is working to realise Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of village self-rule and the belief that the nation develops only when villages develop. He alleged that under the MGNREGA scheme, launched in 2006, there were scams, corruption, and instances where wages did not reach labourers.

He said under VB G-RAM G, asset creation and development should take place in rural areas. To avoid inconvenience to farmers, a 60-day holiday period has been provided during agricultural activity, during which wage employment will not be offered. Earlier, decisions were taken at the gram panchayat level, and the same system will continue in the future as well, he said while responding to another question.

He alleged that the ruling Congress party, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi are spreading misinformation about the G-RAM G scheme.

The state BJP chief claimed that public trust in Congress has eroded in the state, and therefore, the party is trying to create false propaganda by claiming that Mahatma Gandhi is being “killed for the second time”.

Vijayendra said the BJP will carry out awareness campaigns across all taluk centres and rural areas of the state to counter this misinformation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor