'Declare Nitish as PM face, convenor post far less', says Bihar minister

Patna, Jan 4 Amid buzz that Nitish Kumar may become the convenor of INDIA bloc, some JD(U) leaders are demanding that he be projected as the prime ministerial face ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Madan Sahani, the cabinet minister in the Bihar government under the JD(U) quota, said that the convenor post was not enough for a leader like Nitish Kumar.

“NItish Kumar is the most experienced chief minister in the country. He has done many things in Bihar that were followed by the other states. I want to say that convenor in the INDIA bloc is not good enough for him. He should be projected as the prime ministerial face of the INDIA bloc. The work of the convener has already been done by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” Sahani said.

“NItish Kumar was the one who united the opposition parties in the country. The first meeting was also held in Patna followed by three more meetings in Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi. It is an initiative of Nitish Kumar to unite the opposition parties,” Sahani said.

During the meeting in New Delhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal projected Mallikarjun Kharge as the prime ministerial face of the INDIA bloc. However, many other leaders have said that the selection of PM face will be decided post-Lok Sabha election.

