Deepotsav 2024: Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Janmabhoomi to Shine Bright with 28 Lakh Lamps on 55 Ghats

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has planned a grand celebration for Ayodhya's eighth Deepotsav this year. The highlight of the event will be an attempt to set a new world record by lighting 2.8 million lamps along 55 ghats of the Sharyu River. Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University is coordinating the preparations, including determining the number of lamps and volunteers needed for the successful execution of the event.

Prominent ghats, such as Ram Ki Paydi, Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat, and Bhajan Sandhya Sthala, will be illuminated under the guidance of designated ghat convenors. Approximately 30,000 volunteers from 14 affiliated colleges, 37 central colleges, and 40 NGOs will be involved, with lamp allocation and volunteer assignments already established.

Avadh University has provided detailed information on the distribution of lamps across the ghats and the assigned volunteers. For example, at Ghat 1 of Ram Ki Paydi, 765 volunteers will light 65,000 lamps, while 447 volunteers will manage 38,000 lamps at Ghat 2. Additionally, 565 volunteers will oversee 48,000 lamps at Ghat 3, and 718 volunteers will light 61,000 lamps at Ghat 4.

Also Read: Planning a Kedarnath-Badrinath trip? Ensure your wallet and luck are ready!

Deepotsav Nodal Officer Prof. Sant Sharan Mishra announced that preparations for the Deepotsav, set for October 30, are nearing completion. The delivery of lamps began on October 24, and installation will start on October 25. Over 15,000 I-cards have already been issued to volunteers from various organizations, with all institutions expected to receive their I-cards by Friday. The aim is to successfully light over 2.8 million lamps at the 55 ghats of the Sharyu River, achieving a world record in Ayodhya.