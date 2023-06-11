"Defeated evil politics": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah thanks voters in Varuna constituency

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], June 11 : Expressing gratitude to the party workers and voters in his constituency Varuna, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the people of the state defeated evil politics by voting for Congress and made a historic decision.

The Chief Minister said, "The people of Karnataka have defeated the evil politics of corruption, mismanagement, underdevelopment and breaking the society and made a historic decision."

He was addressing a massive meeting held in the Varuna Assembly Constituency to express his gratitude to party workers and voters over the massive win in the recent Karnataka Assembly elections.

CM Siddaramaiah said that it was his last election but he will continue being in active politics.

"This is my last election. But I will continue to serve the people by being active in politics until my last breath. In 2013, when I was the Chief Minister, I formulated a welfare program for all castes, religions and all sections of society. This time our government will give more effective welfare programs to the people of the state", he said.

He claimed that the Prime Minister had said the guarantees promised by the Congress party would not be enforced and the state will be bankrupt

The Chief Minister's seat is not a happy place. It is an opportunity to improve people's lives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had criticised that Congress guarantees will not be enforced and the state will be bankrupt. We are now implementing all five, he added.

"When Congress announced the pro-poor and middle-class scheme, Prime Minister Modi should have supported our schemes. But Modi does not want the progress and development of the poor and middle-class people. Hence BJP is creating confusion among the people by spreading lies", he added.

The CM said they have implemented guarantee schemes which BJP never tries to do.

Responding to the shout-outs by the farmers in the meeting, "Reduce the increasing fertilizer prices', the Chief Minister said, "Prime Minister Modi's government has raised the price of fertilizers, and it is Modi's government that needs to reduce the prices. But they will not reduce the price. We will also win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections then we will reduce the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking oil and fertilizers when we come to power at the centre."

Former MLA Yatindra, Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa, Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh, former minister Puttaranga Shetty, MLA Krishnamurthy, KPCC spokesperson Laxman, MLC Thimmaiah, former Lok Sabha member Shivanna, MLAs Gundlupet Ganesh Prasad, Anil Chikkamadu, Ravi Shankar, Harish Gowda, Nagaraj Yadav and others were present at the meeting.

