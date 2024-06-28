Defections will have no impact on BRS, says KCR

Hyderabad, June 28 With another of its MLAs defecting to Congress on Friday, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said the defections would have no impact on the party.

Interacting with BRS workers at his farmhouse at Erravelli in Siddipet district, he said that it is the party which produces leaders and leaders don’t impact the party.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, commented that a party which fought and achieved Telangana is not at all bothered about those who quit and joined hands with "thieves". There was no need to even think about them, he said.

"If one leader goes, the party will produce 10 new leaders," he said.

The BRS supremo said the party would produce miracle-like young leaders and called for working with greater vigour in tune with the people’s aspirations.

"Only we have the capability and depth to fulfil the unfulfilled aspirations of people," he said.

KCR stated that there are many milestones to be achieved in Telangana’s development journey and claimed that only BRS has the awareness to fulfil the aspirations of the state's people.

According to BRS, hundreds of party workers came to meet KCR and raised slogans of "Jai Telangana" and "KCR Zindabad".

The party claimed that every day people were flocking to Erravelli to see the former Chief Minister.

The BRS chief’s comments came after Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah joined the ruling Congress on Friday. Yadaiah, who represents the Chevella constituency in Rangareddy district, joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, state in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi and other leaders in Delhi.

He is the sixth MLA of BRS to defect to the Congress in the last four months. The BRS has lost three MLAs to the Congress during the last week. Several senior leaders of BRS switched loyalties to Congress since the latter came to power in December 2023.

