Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Visit Rajouri Tomorrow, Days After Terror Attack on Army Vehicle

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit the tense regions of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on December 27, following a recent terror attack on an army vehicle that resulted in the loss of four soldiers' lives. Singh's visit aims to assess the security situation on the ground, and he is expected to engage in discussions with top security officials regarding the measures being undertaken to address the situation.

The visit comes in the aftermath of a terrorist ambush on two Army trucks at a blind curve at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz. The attackers, heavily armed, carried out the ambush, leading to the tragic deaths of soldiers. Security forces are actively searching for the responsible terrorists, with over 30 suspects questioned and subsequently released.

In a concerning development, three civilians picked by the Army for questioning in connection with the terrorist ambush were found dead on December 23. The individuals—Safeer Hussain (43), Mohammad Showket (27), and Shabir Ahmad (32)—were discovered under suspicious circumstances near the site of the ambush in Poonch. In response, the Army has ordered a thorough investigation into the civilians' deaths, emphasizing its commitment to providing full support and cooperation to the inquiry.

Earlier in the week, Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited Poonch to assess the ground situation amid ongoing security forces' operations to locate the terrorists responsible for the attack. General Pande advised commanders to execute the operations with the utmost professionalism.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services remain suspended in both Rajouri and Poonch districts as a preventive measure to curb rumor-mongering and deter any potential disruptions to law and order.