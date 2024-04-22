Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Siachen today

Srinagar, April 22 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is visiting the Siachen glacier on Monday.

Defence sources said Rajnath Singh arrived at the Thoise airbase in Ladakh early Monday morning from where he will fly to the World’s highest battleground in an Army helicopter.

Last week, the Army marked the 40th year of its presence on the Siachen Glacier.

The Siachen Glacier at the height of around 20,000 feet in the Karakoram range is known as the World’s highest battleground.

Indian Army established its control of the Siachen Glacier in April 1984 by dislodging the Pakistan Army from the glacier.

Honorary Captain Bana Singh was awarded the Army’s highest honour, the Param Vir Chakra for Operation ‘Meghdoot’ which was launched in April 1984 to take control of the glacier. He belongs to the R.S. Pura area of Jammu district.

