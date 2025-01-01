Defence Ministry Declares 2025 as 'Year of Reforms'

India has designated 2025 as the "Year of Defence Reforms," aiming to implement integrated theatre commands to enhance coordination among the three armed services. The initiative seeks to transform the military into a technologically advanced, combat-ready force.

The defence ministry's broader reform agenda aims to streamline defence acquisition procedures, ensure timely and efficient processes, foster deeper collaboration among key stakeholders, break down silos, eliminate inefficiencies, and optimise resource utilisation.

Ministry of Defence declares 2025 as ‘Year of Reforms’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the reforms would lay the foundation for "unprecedented" advancements in defence preparedness and ensure India's security and sovereignty amid challenges of the 21st century.

The defence ministry’s focus on theatre commands gains significance as it signals plans to implement the reform by 2025. The theaterisation model aims to integrate the operational capabilities of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, ensuring optimal resource utilisation for combat and operational readiness.

Under this plan, each theatre command will combine units from all three services, functioning as a unified entity to address security challenges within a designated geographical area. Currently, the three services operate through separate commands.

