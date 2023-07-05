Delegation of 15 American teachers visit Delhi govt school

New Delhi [India], July 5 : A delegation of 15 American teachers visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya/Bal Vidyalaya, West Vinod Nagar in the national capital on Wednesday.

These teachers were part of the Fulbright Teachers for Global Classroom programme by Fulbright Teachers Exchanges run by the US Government, informed an official statement.

The delegates were accorded a warm welcome by Delhi Education Minister Atishi. The American teachers actively engaged with the primary section, participated in the 'Happiness Class' and also experienced the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum class. The interactions provided invaluable insights into the curriculum and pedagogies being implemented by the Delhi government schools that have garnered worldwide admiration.

During the visit, the American teachers had the opportunity to engage with Education Minister Atishi, who informed them of the Kejriwal government's educational policies.

Reflecting on the state of the public education system in India, Atishi said, "The scenario of the divide between public and private schools is no different in India from other parts of the world. Today, 70% of the children in India have moved to private education due to the deteriorating condition of state government schools. It is mostly the children of people who can't afford costly education in private schools that attend government schools."

She added, "Remarkable change in Delhi Government Schools can be seen today because the Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has kept education as its top priority. Delhi presently has the highest budgetary allocation for education compared to other states across the country. 25% of our state budget goes into education. This is one of the reasons that has expedited the process of transforming education in the past 8 years in Delhi."

Atishi on informed the delegates on the investments made in teacher training, significant improvements in school infrastructure, and the development of three unique mindset curriculums aimed at fostering responsible citizenship among students.

Appreciating international teacher exchange programs like Fulbright Teacher Exchanges, Atishi added, "Programs like Fulbright Teacher Exchanges provide an invaluable opportunity for teachers to experience different education systems and cultures world over. They play a crucial role in fostering global collaboration and promoting the exchange of ideas and best practices in education. The exposure gained through such programs allows teachers to bring back fresh perspectives and innovative teaching methods to their classrooms, benefiting students and enriching the overall educational landscape. We are delighted to welcome the cohort of American teachers who have shown excellence in their practice and leadership in their home school districts."

The Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program offers American teachers a unique opportunity to experience the rich history, education system, and culture of countries around the world.

The program includes group instruction on various topics, school visits, meetings with education leaders, as well as cultural excursions and workshops.

The participating educators, recognized for their excellence and leadership in their home school districts, teach various subjects and cater to diverse grade and age levels.

Alex Pajares, a teacher from Brooklyn, New York said, "The visit to this Delhi government school and witnessing the Delhi Education Model firsthand was eye-opening. The innovative approaches and the state government's commitment to excellence in education are truly inspiring."

Another teacher, Marilyn Pryle from Pennsylvania, said, "I am amazed by the transformative impact of the Delhi Education Model. It has challenged my perspective on education and has motivated me to bring similar innovative practices to my own classroom. Developing Entrepreneurship Mindset among students is an important part of education in current scenario, Delhi Government is implementing it in its schools in a unique way through EMC."

"The Delhi Education Model is a shining example of how prioritizing education and investing in teacher training can lead to remarkable changes in the lives of students. I am excited to implement the lessons learned during this visit in my own teaching practice," said Katerina M. Johnson, another teacher from Aurora, Colorado.

