Delhi: 10 to 12 Assailants Open Fire Near Railway Tracks in Azadpur Village (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 21, 2024 07:09 PM2024-09-21T19:09:47+5:302024-09-21T19:10:39+5:30
Ten to 12 assailants opened fire near the railway tracks in Azadpur village, Adarsh Nagar, on Saturday. The attackers also vandalized vehicles before fleeing the scene, IANS reported. A local resident said the assailants were armed with country-made guns, stones, and knives.
Delhi: Regarding the incident where 10 to 12 assailants opened fire near the railway tracks in Azadpur village, a local says, "There were between 10 and 15 people... They had Kattas (country-made guns), stones, and knives in their hands. Most of the injuries occurred in an office… pic.twitter.com/ffsfoUIWUA— IANS (@ians_india) September 21, 2024
Several people were injured, including children who were taking tuition at a nearby office.
"There were between 10 and 15 people... They had Kattas (country-made guns), stones, and knives in their hands. Most of the injuries occurred in an office where 3 to 4-year-old children take tuition, and both the teacher and the children were injured, he said.
Police are currently investigating the incident.
