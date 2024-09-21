Delhi: 10 to 12 Assailants Open Fire Near Railway Tracks in Azadpur Village (Watch Video)

Ten to 12 assailants opened fire near the railway tracks in Azadpur village, Adarsh Nagar, on Saturday. The attackers also vandalized vehicles before fleeing the scene, IANS reported. A local resident said the assailants were armed with country-made guns, stones, and knives.

Delhi: Regarding the incident where 10 to 12 assailants opened fire near the railway tracks in Azadpur village, a local says, "There were between 10 and 15 people... They had Kattas (country-made guns), stones, and knives in their hands. Most of the injuries occurred in an office… pic.twitter.com/ffsfoUIWUA — IANS (@ians_india) September 21, 2024

Several people were injured, including children who were taking tuition at a nearby office.

"There were between 10 and 15 people... They had Kattas (country-made guns), stones, and knives in their hands. Most of the injuries occurred in an office where 3 to 4-year-old children take tuition, and both the teacher and the children were injured, he said.

Police are currently investigating the incident.