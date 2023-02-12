Delhi: 3 held for stealing Rs 14.5 lakh from collection agent

Three thieves including a stepfather-son duo have been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly stealing Rs 14.5 lakh from a collection agent, the official said.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Naim (26), Deepak (22) and his stepfather Joginder (32).

According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) the police spun into action after a robbery complaint was received on February 10 from Shiv Kumar Sethi, a resident of Veena Enclave, Railway Road, Nangloi.

"A robbery complaint was registered at the Lahori Gate police station on Friday stating that Rs. 14.5 lakhs has been looted from the victim Shiv Kumar Sethi near the Lahori Gate Chowk. The victim is a collection agent in an ice cream factory situated in Nangloi," DCP said.

"A team from the local police station immediately reached the spot and the preliminary enquiry was taken up by them. Acting upon the bases of 150 CCTV camera footages, one accused named Mohammad Naim was nabbed by the team from his house in the LNJP Colony of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Road," DCP further added.

The DCP further added that during the enquiry, the accused Mohammad Naim confessed to his involvement in the present robbery case and the association with two others.

"During the further course of the probe at the instance of the arrested accused, his other associates identified as Deepak 22 years and his stepfather Joginder 32 years were arrested from their house. Later on, at their instance Rs 4.5 lakhs were also recovered from their possession," DCP said.

The DCP said all three accused including a duo of stepfather and son within 24 hours of robbery and Rs 4.55 lakhs of stolen cash and one mobile phone purchased from stolen money were recovered from their possession.

Police further informed that over the course of the probe, the team learned that two more accused persons namely Sunny and Vikky were involved in this robbery case. Soon a raid was conducted at the possible hideouts of the co-accused but both were found absconding.

Further investigation is underway and soon both the absconding accused will be nabbed by the team, the DCP said.

( With inputs from ANI )

