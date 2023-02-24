Delhi: 45-year-old man shot dead in Mundka

A 45-year-old man was shot dead on Thursday morning at in Mundka, police said.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Narendra was found unconscious and covered in blood in a room at Jai Dayak's plot, Ghewra industrial area, Delhi. One live cartridge and one empty cartridge of 0.99mm were also found beside him. He was drinking alcohol along with his two friends when the incident occured.

"The eyewitness, Krishan informed that Narendra was drinking alcohol with him and Sukhbir on February 22 night when a man came and joined them. While drinking, the man suddenly took out a pistol and fired on Narendra's head," informed the police.

"After firing the accused ran away with his car and locked the room from the outside. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead", the police added.

The accused has been identified as Jitender (35).

The crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory team visited the spot.

"Further investigation is being carried out under section 302/392/397 IPC and 25/27 Arms Act", added police.

( With inputs from ANI )

