Delhi: 6 Newborns Killed in Fire at Baby Care Hospital in Vivek Vihar (Video)

A major fire broke out at a New Born Baby Care Hospital in Vivek Vihar. The aftermath of a devastating fire that broke out last night, tragically claiming the lives of six newborn babies and five are currently under treatment and one is on ventilator.

Fire Officer Rajesh provided details of the incident, "At 11:32 pm, the Fire Service Control Room received information about a fire at the hospital. A total of 16 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. The fire was completely extinguished, but two buildings were affected—the hospital building and two floors of an adjacent residential building. We rescued 11-12 people and took them to the hospital. Further details will be shared later."

#WATCH | Delhi: Morning visuals from a newborn Baby Care Hospital in Vivek Vihar where a massive fire broke out last night claiming the lives of 6 newborn babies.



One newborn baby is on the ventilator and 5 others are admitted to a hospital.

This massive fire has sent shockwaves to the victims' families. The cause of the fire and further details about the incident are currently under investigation.

Earlier, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that a fire call from a baby care center, near IIT, Block B in Vivek Vihar has been received. "A total of nine fire tenders rushed to the site. Rescue operation going on and so far 11 newborn babies rescued," said Garg.