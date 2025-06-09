Delhi: 7-year-old molested, accused thrashed by public

New Delhi, June 9 A day after the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl shocked Delhi, a 7-year-old girl was molested by a man in Sabzi Mandi Police Station area of the national captial.

When the girl informed her parents about the horrific incident, the accused, identified as Mohammad Salim, was beaten up by the furious public. Later, the police were informed, and the accused was apprehended, according to the officials.

The victim has been sent for a medical examination.

According to the police officials, the accused is not a direct neighbour but resides in the same locality as the victim.

Speaking to the reporters, North Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Raja Banthia says, "This morning, around 10.15 to 10.30 a.m., we received a PCR call reporting an incident of molestation involving a young girl that occurred last night. The girl gave her statement this morning."

"According to her, the incident happened in the Sabzi Mandi area, where her family lives. The accused is not a direct neighbour but resides in the same locality. The girl reported the incident to her mother, who then informed her father. After this, the public reacted strongly, and as you may have seen in the photos, the accused was physically beaten," he mentioned.

"We have apprehended the accused and charged him under relevant sections. He has been sent for a medical examination," the DCP added.

The investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

This case comes just a day after a nine-year-old was found dead, and the body was stuffed in a suitcase in the Nehru Vihar area of North East Delhi.

The police, on Sunday, said the incident occurred on Saturday and, based on initial medical observations, suspected sexual assault.

According to the information, the girl had gone to visit a relative on Saturday night. However, she did not return home even after two hours. The family then began their search.

Someone informed her father that the girl was seen going towards a house, which was approximately 200 metres away from their own.

Upon reaching the building, the father found the door to a second-floor flat locked from the outside. He proceeded to break the door and discovered his daughter's body lying motionless in a suitcase. The girl was naked when found. The incident widely outraged the public and has raised concerns for the safety of children and women.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor