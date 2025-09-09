Delhi AC Blast: 5 Injured in AC Compressor Explosion at Food Outlet in Yamuna Vihar

Five people received burn injuries in an air conditioner compressor blast in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar on Monday night. The incident took place at a food outlet on the ground floor of a building. After receiving the information Delhi Fire Service dispatched around three fire engines to the spot.

The injured person was transported to GTB Hospital, where they are receiving treatment of their injuries. The local police station is currently investigating the matter, said the Delhi Fire Service. More details awaited.

Meanwhile, three family members and their pet dog suffocated to death in the Faridabad district of Haryana in a similar incident. The family was asphyxiation at the time when they were trying to reach the terrace after a fire broke out due to an AC compressor explosion in the four-storey building Green Field colony on Monday morning.

The fourth member of the family was the only one who survived by jumping from the balcony, but sustained serious fractures in the legs. The deceased have been identified as Sachin Kapoor, 50, his wife Rinku Kapoor, 48, and their daughter Sujan Kapoor, 13.

The Kapoor family was living on the second floor of the four-storey apartment and a blaze erupted at around 3 am in the AC, on the first floor, where another family, said a Delhi Fire Service official. Faridabad police said that Sachin, his wife and their daughter were found lying unresponsive along with their pet dog on the stairs between the third and the fourth floor of the building.