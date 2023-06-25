Delhi: African-origin woman found dead in Subzi Mandi area

New Delhi [India], June 25 : An unidentified body of a 40 to 45-year-old African woman was found near a dumping yard in the Subzi Mandi area of Delhi on Sunday, officials said.

According to the officials, the woman's body has no external injury or sign of sexual assault.

A local Akibur Rehman said that he saw the body at around 6:30 am on Sunday when he came to work.

"After seeing the body, my brother informed the police, and they took the body," he added.

The officials said that no belonging of the woman had been found in the nearby area and the body is sent for postmortem.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

