Delhi-AIIMS Doctor Dies by Suicide, Dies of Drug Overdose; ‘Dispute With Wife’ Suspected

According to the reports, a 34-year-old neurosurgeon working at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi after allegedly taking an overdose of medication at his home in Gautam Nagar in the national capital. Delhi Police said that the doctor was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

"A Doctor working at AIIMS dies by suicide by overdose of Medicine, He was declared brought dead. According to Delhi Police in the initial enquiry, it was found that the reason for the suicide could be a family dispute. One suicide note was also found in the flat," said Delhi Police, reported news agency ANI.

A Doctor working at AIIMS dies by suicide by overdose of Medicine, He was declared brought dead. According to Delhi Police in the initial enquiry, it was found that the reason for the suicide could be a family dispute. One suicide note was also found in the flat: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2024

The police said that a family dispute could have been the reason behind the suicide. A suicide note was also recovered from his room, where he ended his own life. Sources to the ABP news told that the doctor had been involved in an altercation with his wife, who had gone to her maternal home for the Raksha Bandhan festival. Due to this, the doctor took the drastic step of ending his life by overdosing on drugs.

The case is under investigation as authorities work to confirm the details surrounding this incident.