Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Remains 'Poor' for Third Consecutive Day

The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'poor' category for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 211 at 8 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Drone footage captured a thin layer of smog covering areas such as Bikaji Cama, Moti Bagh, and AIIMS.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in some areas of Delhi was recorded as moderate on Wednesday morning, with readings of 161 at ITO, 190 at Alipur, 181 at Chandni Chowk, and 197 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 8 a.m. However, several areas still experienced 'poor' air quality, with Ashok Vihar's AQI at 222, 218 at Lodhi Road, and 216 at Patparganj.

AQI levels are categorized as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). Earlier this week, the Supreme Court rejected the proposal to relax the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV measures to combat air pollution in Delhi, stating it would hear the matter again at the next hearing.

