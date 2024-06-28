Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Flight Operations From Terminal 1 Suspended, Injury Toll Climbs To 6

The Delhi airport's Terminal-1 has temporarily suspended flight departures following a roof collapse early Friday due to heavy rain. According to an official spokesperson, the incident occurred around 5 am when a portion of the canopy at the old departure forecourt collapsed. Emergency personnel are on-site providing medical aid to those injured.

As a safety precaution, all departure check-in counters have been closed, although flight arrivals remain unaffected. Terminal-1, which handles domestic flights, is part of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi, operated by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), led by the GMR Group. The IGIA features three terminals: T1, T2, and T3. The spokesperson expressed regret for the disruption and apologized for any inconvenience caused.

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu stated that the rescue operation is currently undergoing at the incident site. He said, "Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are working at site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing."



