Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Refunds Within 7 Days for Cancelled Flights; Airlines Urged Not to Raise Ticket Prices

Heavy rains in Delhi have caused widespread disruption, breaking an 88-year-old record. The downpour transformed streets into waterlogged rivers, severely affecting normal life. Tragically, one person lost their life and six others were injured when the roof of Terminal-1's parking lot at Indira Gandhi International Airport collapsed. Airlines have been instructed not to hike ticket prices following the terminal closure. All refunds will be processed within a specified 7-day period, as outlined in the review meeting. Passengers will receive contact details and other necessary information for immediate assistance.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has announced plans for a comprehensive structural audit of all airports. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has been mandated to issue a circular for this audit across all airports, which is expected to be completed within the next two to five days. A detailed report will be submitted to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Additionally, the ministry said the urgent formulation of long-term safety policies to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Following the incident, operations at Terminal 1 have been halted, leading to the diversion of flights to Terminals 2 and 3. In response, the Aviation Ministry conducted a review meeting and issued directives to airlines. To manage the closure effectively, the Ministry will establish a 24/7 war room for Terminals 2 and 3, ensuring seamless operations. Passengers affected by flight cancellations will receive full refunds, and alternative travel arrangements will be made based on seat availability. Additionally, the ministry has released helpline numbers for assistance.