Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Union Minister Announces Compensation For Deceased and Injured Victims

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has declared compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the deceased and Rs 3 lakh for the injured in response to the Delhi airport incident. At least one person died and eight others were injured after a portion of the roof at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1 collapsed on cars early on Friday. All flight departures from terminal were also temporarily suspended.

Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said he is personally monitoring the roof collapse incident and first responders are working at the site. He said airlines have also been advised to assist all affected passengers at the terminal. The injured persons have been taken to a hospital and the rescue operations are still underway, he said.

Delhi airport's 'world-class' terminal 1 was inaugurated on 10 th March 2024. By 28 th June .... pic.twitter.com/DMKcD6yeLy — Sahil Joshi (@sahiljoshii) June 28, 2024

This comes on a day when the national capital has been witnessing incessant rains with the Safdarjung base station seeing 228.1 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am today. People were injured after the roof fell over some of the vehicles at the entrance of the terminal. According to the agency, Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the roof collapse at around 5.30 am on Friday (June 28). Various cars were damaged and all injured people were rescued and admitted to the hospital. The incident resulted in many cars (mainly taxis) being stuck under the debris. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the incident occurred. The injured persons were rushed to the Medanta hospital at Delhi Airport, the Delhi Fire Services said.



