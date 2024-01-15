Delhi Airport To Expedite CAT III Runway Operation, Airlines To Improve Communication: Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Civil Aviation Minister, on Monday, urged Delhi Airport to swiftly bring its new runway online and called for improved communication from airlines after a flurry of flight delays and cancellations plagued the capital during recent bad weather. In the series of tweets Scindia acknowledged the disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions but emphasized the need for proactive measures to mitigate future impact. He directed Delhi Airport to "immediately expedite the operationalization of the CAT III-enabled 4th runway" to meet the Director General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) satisfaction and gain necessary approvals.

This newly constructed runway boasts CAT III capability, allowing landings in low-visibility situations even during dense fog, a frequent culprit behind Delhi's wintertime air travel woes. Scindia further announced that the DGCA will develop a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for airlines, outlining improved communication protocols and passenger facilitation practices. This aims to minimize discomfort and distress experienced by travelers during weather-related disruptions.

"To further support passengers, DGCA will issue an SOP for airlines on better communication and facilitation of passengers to minimise discomfort in view of flight cancellations & delays due to adverse weather," Scindia tweeted. These directives follow widespread frustration among passengers who faced long delays and cancellations over the weekend due to dense fog blanketing the Delhi airport. Social media platforms were flooded with complaints of poor communication and inadequate assistance from airlines during the chaos.

On the delay in flight services at Delhi Airport, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweets "...To mitigate the situation in future, Delhi Airport has been asked to immediately expedite the operationalization of the CAT III-enabled 4th runway (in addition to the… pic.twitter.com/2j15QkIVY1 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2024

Scindia's interventions signal a focus on enhancing Delhi Airport's operational readiness and streamlining airline response during periods of inclement weather. Whether these measures translate to smoother winter travel experiences for Delhi air passengers remains to be seen.