Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal Launches AAP Public Outreach Campaign Today

Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, is set to launch the AAP public outreach campaign on Wednesday in preparation for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. This campaign is crucial as the party gears up for the elections, which are expected to be held in early 2025. Recently, Kejriwal has engaged with the public through the "Janta Ki Adalat" program on two occasions.

On October 11, AAP's National General Secretary (Organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP, Sandeep Pathak, conducted a significant meeting focused on booth preparations at the party headquarters. This meeting was attended by state-to-booth level office bearers, during which Pathak interacted with the workers. He emphasized that "AAP is fully prepared for the Assembly polls" and stressed the need to strengthen the already robust organization in Delhi, ensuring that every booth is fortified.

As the elections draw nearer, Pathak cautioned against potential conspiracies from the BJP, urging party members to remain vigilant and focused on their commitment to the people of Delhi.

In the 2020 assembly elections, AAP won 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP secured eight. Reflecting on the recent Haryana election results, Kejriwal reminded party workers not to be overconfident and to work diligently as the elections approach. On October 8, while addressing AAP municipal councillors in Delhi, he stated, "Elections should not be taken lightly. The biggest lesson from today's election is to never be overconfident. Every seat is tough."

Kejriwal urged municipal councillors to focus on winning the elections in Delhi, emphasizing the importance of unity and hard work. "There should be no infighting. In this election, your role will be the most important because we are in the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi). The public expects basic services, like cleanliness. We need to ensure that cleanliness is maintained in our respective areas. If this is done, we will surely win the elections. Our main goal should be to win," he concluded.