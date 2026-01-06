Delhi Assembly: Arvinder Singh Lovely praises PM Modi, CM Gupta for giving due recognition to sacrifices of Sikh Gurus

New Delhi, Jan 6 BJP legislator from Gandhi Nagar Arvinder Singh Lovely on Tuesday called for repair and revival of the Guru Tegh Bahadur memorial in Delhi so that it could host annual events to highlight the Sikh Guru’s sacrifice. He praised Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and PM Narendra Modi for recognising the Sikh Gurus’ sacrifices.

Speaking in the Assembly's Winter Session, Lovely praised PM Modi and CM Gupta for their understanding of the country’s history, sentiments and recognising the Sikh Gurus’ sacrifices and successfully conducting the celebrations on Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom day.

Lovely said CM Gupta highlighted that it was the national capital’s “good fortune” to host the 350th martyrdom day commemorations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at the Red Fort. The Delhi government also declared November 25 a public holiday to enable citizens to take part in the celebrations.

The Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial near Singhu Border (G.T. Karnal Road) National Highway-1 is presently being maintained by Delhi Tourism, but it needs more attention, he said, urging the Chief Minister to consider a makeover of the sacred memorial.

Lovely also lauded PM Modi for giving the due respect and space in history books to the sacrifices made by the Sikh Gurus.

“What touched me the most was PM Modi’s direction to all MPs to go to all corners of the country and share details of the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur and the sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh and his sons and the significance of observing ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ on December 26,” said Lovely.

“What needs to be appreciated is that the PM said that the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur should be observed in places like Sikkim also, where there are a negligible number of Sikh families,” said Lovely.

BJP MLA from Jangpura, Tarvinder Singh Marwah, also praised the Chief Minister for sticking to her decision to organise the three-day congregation or ‘Gurmat Samagam’ near Red Fort, despite a gruesome terror attack two weeks before the event.

He also praised PM Modi for highlighting the ideals of the Sikh religion and honouring the sacrifices of Sikh Gurus.

Earlier on December 9, 2025, Lovely issued a video statement in which the five-time Sikh legislator said, “I have been in politics for a long time, but PM Modi is the first head of the government who has given due recognition to the sacrifices made by Sikh Gurus.”

Be it the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur or the tales of valour and sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh and his sons, PM Modi laces his speeches with details of Sikh heritage and history. “My reason to make this video is that during the NDA’s meeting, attended by leaders from across the country, PM Modi today mentioned ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ - associated with the sacrifice by sons of Guru Gobind Singh,” he said in the video statement.

Lovely said he was touched by PM Modi’s call to mothers to share with their children the tale of sacrifices made by the young children of the Guru, an occasion which is observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ on December 26.

“It is for the first time since Independence that a PM has truly recognised the sacrifices made by the Sikh community. I want to thank him for sharing the country’s real history with people,” he said.

The ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ honours the bravery of two young Sikh warriors who refused to renounce their faith despite extreme pressure and chose martyrdom over conversion.

