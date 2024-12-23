Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Anurag Thakur Issues Chargesheet Against AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal

Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Monday issued a "chargesheet" against AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of transforming Delhi into a "corruption lab" through a series of alleged "scams."

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has yet to respond to the allegations made by the BJP leader. Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, the state unit of the BJP has formed a "chargesheet committee" that has so far issued detailed reports listing the alleged failures of the ruling AAP MLAs.

Anurag Thakur accused Arvind Kejriwal of hypocrisy, stating, "What kind of party is this that came to power promising a corruption-free government but was involved in eight to nine scams related to the liquor policy, Delhi Jal Board, DTC, and Waqf Board." Thakur further coined the slogan, "Ghotale Pe Ghotala, Kejriwal Ne Banaya Delhi Ko Bhrashtachar Ki Prayogshala" (Kejriwal turned Delhi into a laboratory of corruption with scams) and asserted that the BJP would work to remove the AAP from power in Delhi.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are scheduled to take place in February next year. Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur also criticized the AAP and Kejriwal over issues related to education and healthcare. He alleged that the government failed to open new Mohalla Clinics and hospitals and did not utilize the Centre's funds to improve the city's healthcare infrastructure.

