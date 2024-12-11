Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Dismisses Talks of Alliance With Congress, Says ‘AAP To Contest Alone’

AAP national chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, December 11, dismissed all sources stating that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is forming an alliance with the Congress party for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. Kejriwal said that the party will fight elections "alone in Delhi."

Aam aadmi party will be fighting this election on its own strength in Delhi. There is no possibility of any alliance with congress. https://t.co/NgDUgQ8RDo — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 11, 2024

“AAP will fight this election on its own strength in Delhi. There is no possibility of any alliance with Congress,” Kejriwal said in a post on X, dismissing all speculations about an alliance with INDIA Bloc.

Earlier, news agency ANI, quoting sources, said, "Congress and AAP are in the final stages of agreement for an alliance in the Delhi elections. 15 seats for Congress, 1-2 to other INDIA Alliance members and the rest for AAP."