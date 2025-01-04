Delhi Assembly Election 2025: BJP Releases First List, Files Parvesh Verma Against Arvind Kejriwal

With the Delhi assembly elections approaching, political parties are gearing up for a fierce battle. The BJP has released its first list of 29 candidates for the upcoming polls. In a high-profile contest, former Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma will face AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. BJP veteran Ramesh Bidhuri will contest against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi in Kalkaji.

In a strategic move, the BJP has also given tickets to former AAP ministers Raaj Kumar Anand and Kailash Gahlot, who had joined the party last year after a fallout with AAP leadership.

Delhi | BJP releases its first list of the candidates for #DelhiElection2025



Parvesh Verma to contest from New Delhi assembly seat against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal; Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, Kailash Gehlot from Bijwasan, Arvinder… pic.twitter.com/jcvaW418U8 — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2025

The entry of Parvesh Verma, who has been accused by AAP of distributing money to voters, has set the stage for a highly anticipated contest in New Delhi. Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, for the same seat, adding another layer of competition to the race.