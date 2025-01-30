Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Accuses Arvind Kejriwal of Betraying Anna Hazare’s Anti-Corruption Movement (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sharply criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, deeming his decade-long leadership a failure and accusing him of misleading the public. In a recent statement, Fadnavis reflected on Kejriwal's political journey, pointing out contradictions between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader’s initial promises and his actions in office.

During his speech in Delhi he said, “Delhi people have seen Arvind Kejriwal's rule for ten years. When Arvind Kejriwal came to Delhi, he came holding the hand and finger of Anna Hazare and saying that corruption has to be eradicated. Delhi has to be decorated; he came saying such things. I don't know when he pushed Anna Hazare also and came and sat on the Delhi seat (CM seat)."

Fadnavis further added that, "I am from Maharashtra, and I always meet Anna Hazare, who says that the most dishonest person in the country is Arvind Kejriwal. If a competition of lying and corruption is held in the Olympics, Arvind Kejriwal and the leaders of the AAP party will take all the gold medals..."

Devendra Fadnavis is one of the BJP’s star campaigners, was previously unable to participate in early campaign events due to his visit to Davos. However, with just days remaining, he will has been actively involved in high-profile rallies and meetings. His campaign schedule began on January 29 with a public meeting at DC Chowk in Sector 9, Rohini, followed by an interaction with the Marathi cell in Paharganj. Additional campaign events will take place over the next two days.