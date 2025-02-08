Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: BJP’s Parvesh Verma Leads Against Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, Atishi Trails in Kalkaji

Vote counting for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections is currently underway. After the completion of the 6th round of voting in the New Delhi Constituency, BJP’s Parvesh Verma is leading AAP's Arvind Kejriwal by a margin of 238 votes, according to the Election Commission.

#DelhiElectionResults | After the completion of the 6th round of voting in the New Delhi Constituency, BJP’s Parvesh Verma is leading against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal by a margin of 225 votes ,as per Election Commission pic.twitter.com/ftAFacKU4J — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

Meanwhile, AAP’s Chief Ministerial candidate Atishi is trailing BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by 2,800 votes in the Kalkaji constituency. As of the latest update at 11:15 am, the BJP has crossed the majority mark with leads in 43 out of 70 seats, while AAP is ahead in 27.

The AAP has been in power in Delhi since 2015. AAP first rose to prominence in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, defeating both the BJP and Congress, and winning 67 out of 70 seats. The party retained power in 2020 with 62 seats, maintaining its dominance over the opposition BJP and Congress.

A victory for AAP in these elections would further solidify Kejriwal’s leadership in Delhi and boost his national political standing. However, if BJP wins the polls, it would mark the party’s return to power in Delhi after 27 years. A BJP victory would also break the decade-long hold AAP and Kejriwal have maintained in the capital. The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 consecutive years until 2013, is hoping for a revival after failing to win any seats in the past two elections