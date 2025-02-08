Delhi Election Results 2025: Avadh Ojha Trails BJP's Ravinder Negi in Patparganj

The Patparganj Assembly seat race has intensified with early trends showing BJP candidate Ravinder Singh Negi leading over AAP's Avadh Ojha. As of 10: 15 a.m. Negi held a lead of more than 5000 votes over Ojha. Congress candidate Anil Kumar and BSP's Om Shankar Pandey are also in the fray. The contest, particularly between AAP and BJP, has gained attention as the vote count progresses.

#DelhiElections2025 | AAP's Avadh Ojha trailing from Patparganj seat as BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi takes the lead; as per trends of the Election Commission pic.twitter.com/n37rKU1vAg — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

Patparganj was considered a safe seat for Ojha, with Sisodia previously winning the seat in 2013, 2015, and 2020. However, the BJP has surged ahead with a strong early lead as the vote counting began on Thursday morning.

Read Also | Delhi Election Results 2025: BJP Crosses Majority Mark in Early Leads, AAP Trails

At 10: 15 a.m., the BJP was leading in 42 of Delhi’s 70 seats. The AAP, which won 67 seats in 2015 and 62 in 2020, was leading in only 28.

Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections took place on Wednesday. Exit polls predicted a significant victory for the BJP, which has not governed Delhi since 1998. However, the AAP rejected these predictions and insisted that it would secure a third consecutive term.