Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 Date Announced: Voting on February 5 in Single Phase and Results to be Declared on February 8

The Election Commission of India has announced the much-awaited Delhi Assembly Election dates, which are scheduled to take place on February 5, 2025, and results will be declared on February 8, 2025. The Delhi election is expected to witness a three-way fight between the ruling Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP,) and the Congress party.

The schedule for Delhi Assembly polls was announced by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at the press conference in Delhi with other senior poll officials on Tuesday. The term of the 70-member Assembly ends on February 23, and elections have to be held before that to constitute a new House.

AAP is trying hard to win a third consecutive term, while the BJP is using all its power to form the government in the National Capital. Congress is all going alone in the fight against BJP and AAP, which was part of the INDIA Bloc during the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

There are over 13,000 polling stations in Delhi for the 2025 assembly elections, said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. He also said they have assured minimum facilities for a smooth voting process.

The Gazette notification is set to be issued on January 10, 2025. Candidates will have until January 17 to submit their nominations, followed by scrutiny on January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is January 20. Voting is scheduled for February 5, with the counting of votes taking place on February 8. The entire election process is expected to be completed by February 10, 2025.