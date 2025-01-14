Delhi Assembly Polls: CM Atishi Files Nomination from Kalkaji Amidst Stiff Competition from BJP

With the Delhi Assembly elections drawing near, Chief Minister Atishi filed her nomination from the Kalkaji constituency on Tuesday, after a delay caused by a roadshow. Reflecting on her work in the area, Atishi shared, "I have worked tirelessly for the last five years. The people of Kalkaji are my family, they see me as their daughter and sister. I am not just a representative, I am a part of their lives."

Delhi: Chief Minister Atishi files her nomination for the Vidhan Sabha Elections at the SDM office in Lajpat Nagar pic.twitter.com/37tYTus7qk — IANS (@ians_india) January 14, 2025

The elections are set for February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8. Atishi is facing strong competition from BJP's Ramesh Singh Bidhuri, a former MP and three-time MLA from Tughlakabad, who is her main rival in the constituency. The Congress has also joined the fray with Alka Lamba, the Mahila Congress President and former Congress leader, making her return to the party after a brief stint with AAP.

Since the arrest of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Atishi has been a key figure in the AAP government. In 2023, she was appointed as the Minister of Education, P.W.D, Culture, and Tourism in Delhi. Prior to her ministerial role, she served as an advisor to Sisodia on education matters from 2015 to 2018.

