Delhi BJP slams AAP rhetoric on Rohingyas

New Delhi, Dec 8 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday stated that ever since the BJP launched a campaign to disenfranchise illegally residing Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Delhi and expel them from India, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party leaders have been resorting to baseless rhetoric to divert attention from Delhiites’ serious problems.

Sachdeva pointed out that Kejriwal and his associates, who claim to be educated, are misleading people by citing an old tweet (X-post) from 2022 by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The tweet mentioned the settlement of legal refugees, not illegal infiltrators.

The Aam Aadmi Party raised the issue of Rohingya infiltrators in 2022 as well. At that time, the BJP clarified — and maintains even now — that refugees are a separate issue. However, infiltrators should not be housed in flats; they should be kept in detention camps, he said.

The Delhi BJP President emphasised that any country that grants asylum to legal refugees takes steps for their protection and rehabilitation.

The real issue in Delhi is not the settlement of legal refugees but the presence of millions of illegally residing Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, not just in Delhi but also in states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jharkhand, he said.

These illegal infiltrators are not only disturbing the social harmony in Delhi and other states but are also contributing to the increasing crime rates in cities, he said.

Sachdeva asserted that the rise in crime in Delhi is a result of the worsening social fabric and that illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis are significantly responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation.

He also challenged Arvind Kejriwal to an open debate on the damages caused by these infiltrators and invited him to hold this discussion at Central Park, Connaught Place.

