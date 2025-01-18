Delhi Blanketed in Dense Fog, 47 Trains Delayed

A dense fog enveloped parts of outer Delhi on Saturday morning, causing a sharp drop in visibility and resulting in delays for 47 trains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the city’s minimum temperature stood at 10.2 degrees Celsius, which is 2.6 degrees higher than the seasonal average.

The IMD also forecast a partly cloudy sky throughout the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 18 degrees Celsius. According to the Indian Railways, 47 trains were delayed till 6 am due to the foggy weather in the capital.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 247, falling in the 'poor' category. The AQI scale ranges from 0-50, which is considered 'good'; 51-100 'satisfactory'; 101-200 'moderate'; 201-300 'poor'; 301-400 'very poor'; and 401-500 'severe'.

