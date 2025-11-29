Delhi blast: Police seek details of foreign-educated doctors working in private hospitals

New Delhi, Nov 29 Delhi Police issued notices to private hospitals across the national Capital, asking them to submit information about doctors who received their medical education abroad, officials said on Saturday.

Hospitals have been directed to provide detailed records of doctors holding MBBS degrees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, the UAE, and China.

According to officials, hospital administrations have been specifically asked to share the names and credentials of doctors educated in these countries who are currently working in private medical facilities in Delhi.

The move comes as part of the intensified crackdown on a suspected terror module linked to the deadly car blast near the Red Fort.

On November 10, a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort killed 13 people and injured dozens others, triggering a high-level investigation that revealed the existence of a sophisticated 'white-collar' terror network with ties to Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Even before the blast, several arrests had been made across multiple states, and investigators had begun to piece together evidence of an interstate terror module.

Following the explosion, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) found that the incident was connected to earlier arrests, leading to a series of new revelations as the probe deepened.

The NIA has so far arrested seven individuals in connection with the blast involving a Hyundai i20 driven by Dr Umar Muhammad, which exploded near the Lal Qila Metro station.

Those arrested include Dr Muzammil Shakeel of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir; Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir; Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh; and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir.

Investigators said these individuals played significant roles in orchestrating the attack that claimed multiple lives and left several others injured.

Earlier arrests included Amir Rashid Ali, the registered owner of the car used in the blast; Jasir Bilal Wani, who provided technical assistance to the terrorist; and Soyab, who allegedly sheltered Umar and offered logistical support shortly before the explosion.

Investigations are underway.

