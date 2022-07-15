Delhi: Bodies of four members of family found in Jafrabad

The dead bodies of 4 people have been found in a house in Jafrabad area of ​​Delhi. Preliminary information has come to light that the husband shot dead his wife and two daughters and then killed himself. This incident has created panic in the area.

A man named Israr Ahmed, who lives in Jaffrabad, shot dead his wife and two daughters. All three died on the spot. After this Israr committed suicide by shooting himself. Shockingly, Israr's two sons were outside the house at this time. But ISRAR did not do anything to them. Police are investigating why Israr, a businessman by profession, killed his wife and two daughters.

Incidents of attacks on one's own family members and relatives have happened in Delhi before. It is not clear why Israr killed his wife and two daughters. Police are investigating the matter. As the investigation is in the preliminary stage, the police are refraining from giving much information.