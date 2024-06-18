Delhi Bride Collapses and Dies During Mehndi Ceremony at Destination Wedding in Nainital

A tragic incident occurred at destination wedding in Nainital, where a bride from Delhi, Shreya Jain, tragically collapsed and passed away during her Mehendi ceremony on Saturday. Even after the swift medical attention, she was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The grieving family then performed her final rites in Kathgodam before returning to Delhi.

A 28-year-old Shreya Jain had arrived at the Parichay Resort in Nakuchiyatal with her family and friends to celebrate her wedding. Her father, Dr. Sanjay Jain, a pediatrician who runs a clinic in Dwarka, Delhi, had organized the event. The groom and his family were from Lucknow.

Dr. Jain, in his statement to TOI, expressed his deep sorrow, noting that his daughter was excited about her upcoming wedding. He mentioned that the groom works for an IT company in Lucknow and that Shreya had completed her MBA after her BTech. Inspector Jagdeep Negi, SHO of Bhimtal, provided further information, mentioning that Shreya Jain's wedding was scheduled for Sunday, with the Mehendi ceremony on Saturday evening. Sadly, she collapsed while dancing at the event. Doctors at the Bhimtal community health center said she likely passed away due to cardiopulmonary complications.

The family, devastated by the sudden loss, chose not to pursue legal action and promptly proceeded with her cremation. The incident has brought great sadness to what was meant to be a joyous celebration, leaving family and friends in deep mourning.